Adviser Ratings has acquired the Beddoes Institute, a wealth data analytics and research business.
The Beddoes Institute was established in 2014 and mainly assists retail life insurers with direct, actionable insights in the financial advice space.
Beddoes’ key solutions currently include:
- The Life Insurance Industry Performance Barometer, which is a program that is a “360-degree view” of life insurance advisers and customers;
- The Practice Benchmark Study, which analyses data and insights for licensees and practices on their structures, systems, processes, staffing, remuneration and financial performance; and
- The Most Trusted Adviser Network, which highlights the “best of the best” advisers in Australia through a comprehensive analytics engine.