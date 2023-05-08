Superannuation fund UniSuper has secured a 5 per cent indirect stake in mobile towers business Vantage Towers in a $1 billion deal.

Vodafone recently entered into an agreement with a GIP- and KKR-led consortium to invest in Vantage Towers, and UniSuper acquired its interest in Vantage Towers by joining the consortium through its relationship with KKR.

Vantage Towers is one of Europe’s leading mobile tower businesses with a portfolio of over 83,000 sites across ten markets, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.