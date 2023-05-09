Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesMay 9, 2023 | 1.54pm
State Street Corporation has launched the Carbon Asset Servicing Solution, which will allow asset managers, asset owners, and other financial services institutions around the world to integrate carbon-related assets into their portfolios as the demand for the asset class continues to grow. 

Additionally, clients accessing the solution can incorporate carbon assets into existing ESG and non-ESG portfolios, leveraging State Street’s back and middle-office capabilities. 

It also provides: 

  • a range of fund administration and depositary services, including recordkeeping, NAV calculation, reporting and other oversight functions; and 
  • integration of carbon assets into State Street’s core investment servicing offering. 
