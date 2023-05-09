State Street Corporation has launched the Carbon Asset Servicing Solution, which will allow asset managers, asset owners, and other financial services institutions around the world to integrate carbon-related assets into their portfolios as the demand for the asset class continues to grow.
Additionally, clients accessing the solution can incorporate carbon assets into existing ESG and non-ESG portfolios, leveraging State Street’s back and middle-office capabilities.
It also provides:
- a range of fund administration and depositary services, including recordkeeping, NAV calculation, reporting and other oversight functions; and
- integration of carbon assets into State Street’s core investment servicing offering.