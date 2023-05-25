J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched three more listed active ETFs on the ASX after debuting its first two in November last year.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (Managed Fund) (Hedged) (‘JHPI’) seeks to deliver monthly distributable income and equity market exposure with lower volatility.

Both the JPMorgan U.S. 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (Managed Fund) (‘JPEQ’) and its hedged version (‘JPHQ’) aim to provide current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation.

JPEQ and JPHQ have also been built for investors looking for consistent income while preferring large-cap growth and technology companies in Nasdaq’s marketplace.

The three funds form part of the Equity Premium Income Strategy managed by Hamilton Reiner and Raffaele Zingone.