J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has launched its first active ETFs on the ASX.

The Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JEPI) seeks to deliver monthly distributable income with lower volatility than the US stock market, while the Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (JREG) is an active global equity solution that leverages the depth and breadth of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s global equity platform.

The two funds are the first in a pipeline of active ETFs JPMAM plans to launch and marks an “important milestone” in the growth of the business, the firm said.