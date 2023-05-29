Global wealth management platform developer FNZ has appointed Kirsty Gross to support the group’s growth strategy, governance, and risk management in the Australian market.

Gross has been appointed as a non-executive director of FNZ Custodians (Australia), part of the firm’s commitment to strengthening leadership on its global boards.

Based in Sydney, she will also align with and support the APAC Group board.

Gross has previously been managing director at Iress. Before that, she worked at international investment banking and stock-broking firm McIntosh Securities, where she worked with the options desk and in the margin lending area.

Since its foundation in 2003 in New Zealand, FNZ has grown assets under administration over seven-fold from US$212 billion ($324 billion) to over US$1.5 trillion.

The company now partners with over 800 large financial institutions and over 8,000 wealth management firms including abrdn, Barclays, Colonial First State, Findex, Generali, Jarden, Lloyds, Momentum, National Australia Bank, Quilter, Swedbank, UBS, UOB and Vanguard.

FNZ has partnered with CFS and UBS Australia on developing proprietary platforms.