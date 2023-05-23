Advice tech firm Asendium has partnered with financial planning software customisation business Enzumo to provide clients with a detailed and compliant SOA document that is linked to their Asendium account.

For licensees, this provides a single, manageable SOA for their planner base at a fraction of the cost of traditional SOA management.

Enzumo can also build and maintain their SOA template through the Asendium platform for those requiring a customised option.

As Asendium is CRM agnostic, the partnership will enable Enzumo to service existing Xplan users. Asendium customers who utilise Xplan will also be able to work with Enzumo on its specialist workflow design service.