Advice tech provider intelliflo has appointed Kate Fellows and Aaron Thiele as business development managers.

Fellows, who will be based in Melbourne, was previously a senior business development manager at Macquarie Group and has over 25 years of experience in financial planning, business development and consulting.

Thiele, who will be based in Brisbane, was previously a business development manager at Brighter Super and Suncorp. He has over 14 years of experience in business development and sales.