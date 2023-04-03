Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesApril 3, 2023 | 12.23pm
Advice tech provider intelliflo has appointed Kate Fellows and Aaron Thiele as business development managers. 

Fellows, who will be based in Melbourne, was previously a senior business development manager at Macquarie Group and has over 25 years of experience in financial planning, business development and consulting.  

Thiele, who will be based in Brisbane, was previously a business development manager at Brighter Super and Suncorp. He has over 14 years of experience in business development and sales. 

