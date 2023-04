Financial advice platform DASH Technology Group has hired 10 staff across several teams after the fintech company completed a capital raise in March.

The appointments include Michelle Russo as COO and Mark Blair as a superannuation specialist.

Russo previously worked at ANZ and has held senior roles across various institutions.

Blair is formerly the executive general manager of the superannuation trustee office at Equity Trustees and has held similar roles at KPMG and RiceWarner.