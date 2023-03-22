DASH Technology Group has secured funding from venture capital firm CoAct during its recent capital raise.

In a media release on Tuesday morning, the firm formerly known as WealthO2 said the investment will help continue product development.

DASH is unable to disclose the amount of funding to Professional Planner, citing their preference to keep the information private out of respect to the shareholders of the non-listed company.

to enable DASH to continue developing and providing solutions to advisers and licensees, ultimately streamlining the advice process and implementation workflows.

These enhancements to the advice process will see advisers and their teams increase productivity by removing the administrative burden most often felt in back offices and lowering the cost to service clients.

DASH already provides advisers with the option to go from fact-finding to advice creation and implementation. This complete advice solution can be integrated from end-to-end.

CoAct believes DASH will play an important role in making financial advice more accessible to everyday Australians.