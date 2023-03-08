Midwinter Financial Services has partnered with CQUniversity Australia to provide financial planning software to students undertaking relevant studies.

As part of the agreement, CQUniversity’s financial planning students will be able to access Midwinter’s financial advice software and training.

The digital advice software will be available to students studying a Bachelor of Business, a Bachelor of Accounting, and a Bachelor of Property Studies, as well as other non-business courses with financial planning units.

Midwinter’s financial advice modules will be available to all CQUniversity students undertaking financial planning units from this year’s first term onwards.