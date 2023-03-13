The Council of Australian Life Insurers has appointed Ben Marshan as director of policy and industry affairs and Michael Johnston as director of policy and advocacy.

CALI is breakaway association from the Financial Services Council that is comprised of Australia’s major life insurance product producers.

Marshan spent the last seven years at FPA and was most recently head of policy. He announced his departure from the FPA last week.

Johnson has 20 years’ experience in public policy, government relations and industry affairs. He held senior roles in the banking sector and economic portfolios in the Federal Government. He also led the corporate affairs strategy for Westpac’s response to the Financial Services Royal Commission.

Both will join the executive team on 27 March.