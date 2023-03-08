Financial Planning Association head of policy Ben Marshan has announced he is stepping down from the role after seven and a half years as a staff member at the association.

In a LinkedIn post on Wednesday morning, Marshan cited conducting 324 submissions to government, over 600 meetings with government, and over 1650 stakeholder meetings and presentations during his tenure.

Among the other accomplishments he cited was the fintech hub and guide; fintech buyers guide; digital SOA guide; video SOA guide; advocacy kits; policy platforms; budget reports; putting clients first guidance series; FASEA Code of Ethics guidance; file note guidance; life insurance guide; tax deductibility application; Covid-19 relief measures for members; FPA’s PSC scheme application; ASIC approval of the FPA ongoing fees code; FPA’s IT Transformation project; advice association collaborative forums; and FPA’s podcast host.