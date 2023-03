Aware Super has restructured its investment team in line with its strategy to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its members and manage $250 billion FUM by 2026.

The superannuation fund has appointed Alek Misev as head of property, Mark Hector as head of infrastructure, Jenny Newmarch as head of private equity, and Scott Rissman as portfolio manager of income and markets.

Misev, Hector, and Newmarch will begin their roles in May 2023. Rissman began working in his role earlier this month.