Funds SA CEO Jo Townsend will step down later this year, remaining in the role while the board undertakes a selection process for her successor.

“Given all the achievements to date and the strong team that is in place, I feel that the timing is right for both myself and Funds SA,” she said.

“I am very much looking forward to a break and time with family after almost 40 years in the workforce.”

Funds SA is the investment corporation owned by the Government of South Australia, managing investment portfolios on behalf of South Australia’s public sector superannuation funds and approved public authorities across a range of different sectors, with funds under management of $40 billion.