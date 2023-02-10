Fidelity International has appointed Sue Lyn Stubbs as a sustainable investing analyst.

Stubbs will focus on ESG engagement and research of sustainable investment thematics. She will also work closely with Fidelity’s investment and global sustainable investing team to integrate sustainability into Fidelity’s investment processes.

She joins Fidelity from Macquarie Capital, where she was an ESG equity research associate evaluating the largest 300 listed companies in Australia on ESG and sustainability initiatives.

During her time at Macquarie, her team was ranked number one in Australia for ESG research in the well-known Peter Lee Associates Survey. Before Macquarie, she was a senior portfolio analyst at an impact investing fund and a senior associate in Equity Capital Markets at Citigroup Australia.