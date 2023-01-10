Justice Sarah Derrington is leaving the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) as its president and will be replaced by Justice Mark Moshinsky in the interim until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

Justice Moshinsky was appointed this week as a part-time commissioner.

The ALRC ensures national laws remain relevant and fit for purpose. It makes recommendations to the government on how to simplify laws, adopt new or better ways to administer them, and improve access to justice. It is currently conducting a review into the Corporations Act.

The ALRC published the following reports during Derrington’s tenure.

Integrity, Fairness and Efficiency – An Inquiry into Class Action Proceedings and Third-Party Litigation Funders (ALRC Report 134)

Family Law for the Future—An Inquiry into the Family Law System (ALRC Report 135)

Corporate Criminal Responsibility (ALRC Report 136)

Financial Services Legislation: Interim Report A (ALRC Report 137)