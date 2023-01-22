HSBC Australia has partnered with the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) to help collaborate and inform members of key industry trends and insights that can assist with international mandates.

The partnership comes at a time of change for Australia’s super industry, with a growing number of funds investing heavily into international public and private assets, shifting more of investible assets into non-AUD currencies, and re-establishing their investment execution decisions and asset management in-house.

The partnership will also form an important platform for HSBC. It is currently looking to increase its business with Australian superannuation funds across security services, FX, real assets, and asset management.

HSBC Australia is the largest sub-custodian in Australia with over $1.6 trillion in assets under custody.