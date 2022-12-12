UnderwriteMe and Zurich have launched a digital underwriting service that enables medical screening requests to be sent and received electronically via health screening provider United Healthcare Group (UHG).

The new system aims to increases the speed of underwriting decisions, reducing the time customers and advisers spend waiting for and chasing medical results.

Since the launch four months ago, Zurich has been able to automatically assess more than 600 of its customers electronically, with results accepted in 45 per cent of cases.