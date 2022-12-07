Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesDecember 7, 2022 | 11.34am
Save Article

Global X ETFs Australia has launched uranium ETF (ATOM) to give investors exposure to the growing uranium and nuclear power sector. 

ATOM tracks the Solactive Gloabal Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Returns Index to provide access to various companies involved in uranium mining nuclear components production. 

The fund has a management cost of 0.69 per cent p.a. and has 46 holdings. 

According to the fund’s fact sheet, the index has a total return 29.6 per cent over the last three years, but lost 5.9 per cent over the last 12 months.

, ,

Join the discussion