Zurich Financial Services Australia has appointmented Deepak Budhiraja as chief information officer for Australia and New Zealand.

Budhiraja currently serves as chief information and technology officer for Hong Kong, Singapore and Bermuda with Sun Life Financial.

He has more than 20 years’ experience holding senior roles dedicated to digital transformation within the financial services industry. This includes chief information officer and chief client officer for Sun Life Vietnam, and director of technology for Sun Life’s Asia Service Centre supporting the Canadian and Asian business units.

Prior to this, he spent more than 10 years in DXC Technology’s Life Insurance Practice consulting for clients located in the United States, Singapore and India.

Budhiraja will relocate from Hong Kong to Sydney in the new year and commence his appointment on 16 January 2023.