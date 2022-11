Global equities fund Nanuk New World Fund (NNUK) has been added to the Colonial First State FirstChoice platform.

It invests in clean energy, energy efficiency, agriculture, water, waste management, recycling, and sustainable materials.

The fund is available on all major investor directed portfolio services platforms and was also quoted on the ASX as an exchange-traded managed fund (ETMF) in March 2022 under the ticker code NNUK.