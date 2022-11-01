Islamic finance provider Hejaz Financial Services has announced that four of its funds have been certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.
The four certified funds are:
- Hejaz Global Ethical Fund
- Hejaz Equities Fund
- Hejaz Property Fund
- Hejaz Income Fund
The certification of Hejaz’s funds cements its position as one of Australia’s leading ultra-ethical fund managers and investment product providers.
“Hejaz’s mission is to not just enable financial access for Muslims but also provide non-Muslims with ultra-ethical products that they can trust,” chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said.
“That’s why it was so imperative for Hejaz to gain certification from the RIAA.”