Islamic finance provider Hejaz Financial Services has announced that four of its funds have been certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia.

The four certified funds are:

Hejaz Global Ethical Fund

Hejaz Equities Fund

Hejaz Property Fund

Hejaz Income Fund

The certification of Hejaz’s funds cements its position as one of Australia’s leading ultra-ethical fund managers and investment product providers.

“Hejaz’s mission is to not just enable financial access for Muslims but also provide non-Muslims with ultra-ethical products that they can trust,” chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said.

“That’s why it was so imperative for Hejaz to gain certification from the RIAA.”