Global investment management firm Franklin Templeton marked its 75th anniversary this month.

Rupert H. Johnson Snr founded the firm in 1947. He named it after Benjamin Franklin, a U.S. founding father well-known for his innovative, transformative thinking and accomplishments.

Today, the company’s broad range of fixed income, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset strategies, combined with its customisation capabilities, are important strategic advantages.

With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has approximately $2 trillion in assets under management as of the end of the last financial year.