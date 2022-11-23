AXA IM Alts has appointed Lu Gao as head of client group Alts, Asia.

With 15 years of experience in investor relations and institutional sales, Lu has held several senior strategic positions during his career, most recently as head of Asia investor relations at Farallon Capital Management. Before this, he worked with Asian investors at Goldman Sachs, Amundi Asset Management, and Sculptor Capital.

His appointment forms part of the evolution of AXA IM Alts’ organisation structure into five dedicated business lines to prepare the business for its next stage of growth.