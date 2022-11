Apostle Funds Management (AFM) has appointed Luke Donovan as partner, global carbon markets.

AFM provides investment-related services to Australian and New Zealand investors.

The new appointment will bolster its leadership in the impact, ethical, and net zero space ahead of the launch of its global carbon credit fund.

Donovan has over 15 years of experience in the energy finance sector and was most recently the Commonwealth Bank’s executive director of carbon and power markets.