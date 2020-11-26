The inflation debate: The biggest dilemma for researchers post GFC

Over the past thirty years, interest rates have steadily fallen and despite heterogeneous trajectories for a range of products and services, the general price trend has seen low and stable inflation. Over the next few years, capital markets must resolve two competing trends, the demographic terrain and economic decline that infer deflation and the desire of central banks and governments to inflate away the emergency deficits. This debate explores the risks to client portfolios and the strategies to manage uncertainty over price levels.

SPEAKERS:

Brad Matthews, principal, Brad Matthews Investment Strategies

Nick Langley, managing director and senior portfolio manager, RARE

Scott Berg, portfolio manager, T Rowe Price

MODERATOR: Laurence Parker-Brown, Content producer, Conexus Financial