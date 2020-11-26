The continued fragmentation of the advice industry has led to further proliferation of independent research consultants and bespoke implementation structures at a time when the bar for quality and timeliness of research from advisers is being raised. This panel looks at the evolution of research and asks what are the appropriate structures, governance measures and qualifications needed within the research industry to advance advice outcomes.

SPEAKERS:

Michael Karagianis, senior consultant, Jana Investment Management

Ian Knox, director, Lonsec

Tim Murphy, director of manager research, Morningstar

MODERATOR: Colin Tate, chief executive, Conexus Financial