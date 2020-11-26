ESG – Beyond the greenwashing

Client demand has pushed ESG considerations out of the theoretical and into the realm of the essential. With ESG categorisations still evolving and the thinking around sustainable development goals developing clients are investing in a dynamic but uncertain environment. This session gives researchers the tools to understand client demand and match these with solutions, a process that can involve navigating contradictions in labelling at both the portfolio and individual company level.

SPEAKERS:

Tony Adams, head of sustainable investment research, Lonsec

Jenn-Hui Tan, global head of stewardship and sustainable investing, Fidelity

MODERATOR: Laurence Parker-Brown, Content producer, Conexus Financial.