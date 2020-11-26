How to pick a fraud

There has been a raft of products now called out by the regulator for promising something they don’t deliver. Particularly in the fixed income-style returns space where investors are desperate for yield while interest rates remain terminally low. This session provides insight into the work the regulator is doing in this area as well as determining the line between marketing and misrepresentation.

SPEAKERS:

Dominic McCormick, consultant, DPM Financial Services

Rhys Bollen, senior executive leader, investment managers, ASIC

Pamela Hanrahan, professor of commercial law and regulation, UNSW Business School

MODERATOR : Matthew Smith, director of retail content, Conexus Financial