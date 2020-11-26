Conflicts and the role of research

Key decision makers in advice, funds research and investment product design discuss the challenges and solutions ahead for the research industry to navigate conflicted business models in the creation and dissemination of high quality, timely and independent insights that help advisers satisfy their obligations under FASEA’s Code of Ethics and to clients.

Consideration of vertically integrated products – what is the researcher’s role?

Pay for ratings – a broken model?

SPEAKERS:

Bronwen Moncrieff, general manager and head of research, Zenith Investment Partners

Matt Olsen, head of research and retirement income, IOOF

Cassandra Crowe, head of consultants Australia & New Zealand, T Rowe Price

MODERATOR: Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial