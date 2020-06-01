ASIC is moving to grant industry relief to provide affordable and timely advice during a crisis. The regulator covers its latest announcements and participates in a Q&A covering the following topics:
• Changes in ASIC priorities
• Relief over provision of advice – why it was given and ongoing monitoring work
• Unlicensed advice
• Unmet advice needs project
ASIC is moving to grant industry relief to provide affordable and timely advice during a crisis. The regulator covers its latest announcements and participates in a Q&A covering the following topics: