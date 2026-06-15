Subscribe Login

Tax changes will make property disproportionally popular with SMSFs: FAAA

Sarah Abood.

Chris Dastoor

15 June 2026 16:11

Capital gains tax (CGT) changes proposed in this year’s budget could lead to more high-pressure sales tactics that push people into SMSFs, according to the Financial Advice Association Australia.

The association wrote in a submission to the government’s proposed tax changes that while it welcomes superannuation being exempted from the proposals, it could mean property in SMSFs becomes disproportionately attractive.

“We fear that this may become the next sphere of extreme consumer risk,” the association’s submission, signed by CEO Sarah Abood, said.

The government’s FY27 budget proposed that from 1 July 2027 the 50 per cent CGT discount will be replaced by cost-base indexation for assets held for more than 12 months, with a 30 per cent minimum tax on net capital gains.

Negative gearing will be abolished for new purchases, with an exception for new residential property builds and properties in widely held trusts and superannuation funds being excluded. Existing negatively geared arrangements will be grandfathered.

The proposals are being debated in Parliament this week.

Since the announcement of these reforms, the FAAA has noticed an uplift in advertising on social media suggesting that SMSF property investment is “the new big opportunity.”

“While this strategy can be beneficial for consumers, it carries higher risks, including high rates of gearing, very low levels of diversification, illiquidity, and risks that the regular payments required to support the strategy might exceed the ability of the consumer to contribute to their super,” the submission said.

The association acknowledged the government was attempting to lift consumer protections to mitigate gaps that were exploited in the $1 billion Shield and First Guardian collapse but noted that those reforms may not sufficiently address this risk.

“We believe that the government needs to carefully consider the consequences of introducing a distortion between investment inside and outside super with respect to residential property, and that further measures are needed to protect Australians being the target of unscrupulous operators promoting investment in property via SMSFs,” the submission said.

“The carve-out of superannuation from CGT and negative gearing changes creates an opportunity for unscrupulous property spruikers and operators to actively promote this tax advantage, to persuade more Australians into investing into property via an SMSF.”

The new consumer protections proposed by the government include adding restrictions on lead generators, as well as adding “cooling-off” periods for people wanting to switch super funds.

The investments in the Shield and First Guardian funds grew due to a sophisticated network of lead generators that contacted people who used online “superannuation health check” advertisements and applied high-pressure sales tactics to refer them to financial advisers.

ASIC acted against the  funds over concerns that investor money was being misused on high-risk investments, pet projects of directors and personal expenses. Court proceedings against both funds are ongoing.

Concerns about similar business models that spruiked the use of real estate in SMSFs have been raised by the profession and regulators, particularly related-party transactions where the promoter of the SMSFs had a business involved in property selling.

, , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

We also recommend
Budget’s CGT changes will shift adviser approach to client portfolios

Budget’s CGT changes will shift adviser approach to client portfolios

SMSF establishment needs justification beyond ‘generic’ client statements: AFCA

SMSF establishment needs justification beyond ‘generic’ client statements: AFCA

Time to bring law to SMSF ‘wild west’: Hartley

1

Time to bring law to SMSF ‘wild west’: Hartley

Super switching paranoia drives misinformation campaign

2

Super switching paranoia drives misinformation campaign

Budget’s CGT changes will shift adviser approach to client portfolios

Budget’s CGT changes will shift adviser approach to client portfolios

The government has confirmed highly anticipated changes to CGT and negative gearing concessions in Tuesday night’s budget. Advisers are already pondering how this will impact the investment strategies for their clients.

Chris Dastoor

May 12, 2026

SMSF establishment needs justification beyond ‘generic’ client statements: AFCA

SMSF establishment needs justification beyond ‘generic’ client statements: AFCA

Chris Dastoor

April 30, 2026

1

Time to bring law to SMSF ‘wild west’: Hartley

Chris Dastoor

April 15, 2026

2

Super switching paranoia drives misinformation campaign

Aleks Vickovich

March 23, 2026

Sort content by

Div 296 tax highlights the opportunities and value of advice

Div 296 tax highlights the opportunities and value of advice

Chris Dastoor

March 11, 2026

More Australians spurn advice even as SMSF establishments boom

More Australians spurn advice even as SMSF establishments boom

Simon Hoyle

February 18, 2026

SMSF Association calls for wholesale investor clarity in pre-budget submission

SMSF Association calls for wholesale investor clarity in pre-budget submission

Lachlan Maddock

February 02, 2026

Super is no longer ‘set and forget’ – especially for HNW investors and SMSFs

Super is no longer ‘set and forget’ – especially for HNW investors and SMSFs

Arthur Marusevich

January 27, 2026

Mandating super for nation-building risks flight to SMSFs: Pearce

Mandating super for nation-building risks flight to SMSFs: Pearce

Lachlan Maddock

November 26, 2025

ASIC’s SMSF review highlights serious BID issues

ASIC’s SMSF review highlights serious BID issues

Chris Dastoor

November 06, 2025

SMSF review shows clear disregard for Code of Ethics

SMSF review shows clear disregard for Code of Ethics

Simon Hoyle

November 06, 2025

AFCA complaints show tale of two sectors

AFCA complaints show tale of two sectors

Chris Dastoor

July 23, 2025

Govt refutes criticisms of Div 296 unfairness

Govt refutes criticisms of Div 296 unfairness

Chris Dastoor

July 23, 2025

Court hands down $11m penalty for conflicted SMSF property advice

Court hands down $11m penalty for conflicted SMSF property advice

Chris Dastoor

April 24, 2025

ETFs are gaining popularity with SMSF crowd

ETFs are gaining popularity with SMSF crowd

Professional Planner

April 14, 2025

SMSF trustees warned to stay vigilant as cyberattackers target super

SMSF trustees warned to stay vigilant as cyberattackers target super

Chris Dastoor

April 08, 2025

Load more

Subscribe now to

Name
Our partners

Professional Planner is the leading voice for financial planners where they can learn about industry standards, get news, information, debate and develop new ideas.

We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of this land upon which Conexus Financial sits, the Cadigal of the Eora Nation. We recognise their continuing connection and unique cultural and spiritual relationships to the land, waters and community. We pay our deepest respects to them and their culture, and to Elders both past and present.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | AI Editorial Policy