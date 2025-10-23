Produced in partnership with Vanguard Australia.

Fees can be guilty of eating up returns, but is relying on lower-cost investments a sufficient way to build future-proof client portfolios?

In this episode of the Shape of Advice podcast, Professional Planner editor Chris Dastoor is joined by Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White, Family Wealth Advisory founder Michael Bova and Aequitas Investment Partners joint chief investment officer Rowan Stewart.

The panel will discuss the merits of relying on low-cost, and often passive investments, and whether lower-cost active options deliver value for money – and how to avoid potential pitfalls like being overly concentrated in the same stocks.

But most importantly, what is discussed is how this really fits into what clients want and need, and their expectations of investing.