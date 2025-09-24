Produced in partnership with Vanguard Australia.

After analysing the policy and commercial frameworks underpinning retail investing in 15 countries around the world, Vanguard concluded there are three clear characteristics that make for an exceptional investor environment. The first is tax incentives for investing (not just super contributions); the second is financial literacy; and the third is – of course – access to financial advice.

In the first episode of the new season of the Professional Planner Shape of Advice podcast, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski says Australia has many hallmarks of a quality investment destination, but could work on all three of these critical factors.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Conexus Financial editor-in-chief Aleks Vickovich, Shrimski discusses these and other ideas to boost productivity in the economy and an accessible and prosperous advice ecosystem.

Three years on, he also reflects on Vanguard’s blockbuster decision to hand back $100 billion in mandates from super funds and launch its own disruptive play in the market, while also weighing in on transparency of fees in super and calls to water down the annual performance test.