Professional Planner has relaunched Shape of Advice, a podcast series dedicated to the people, policies and processes that will enable future delivery of quality financial advice.

In the first episode of the new season, Minister for Financial Services Stephen Jones sits down for an exclusive interview with Conexus Financial editor-in-chief Aleks Vickovich to discuss the Quality of Advice Review process so far, the next steps and the Albanese government’s vision for an enhanced financial advice sector.

In this wide-ranging discussion, the minister takes us behind the scenes of one of the nation’s most complicated and contentious reform projects, explaining where he has been willing to change his position and reflecting on his own performance in a notoriously tough portfolio.

“There’s just an enormous amount of work and complexity to this. You might be dealing with something that you think is isolated and might only affect professional advisers…but it has tentacles all throughout the rest of the legislation and regulatory landscape,” Jones said.

“[But] we were adamant, and remain adamant, that we wanted to improve access for Australians to information and advice. Nothing has changed.”