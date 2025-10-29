Former Financial Planning Association head of policy Ben Marshan and head of Viridian Advisory Glenn Calder are the two new directors elected by members to the Financial Advice Association Australia board.

Marshan is managing director of Marshan consulting and a director the Future2 Foundation, the FAAA’s charitable arm.

Marshan departed the FPA in early 2023 just after it merged with the Association of Financial Advisers to create the FAAA.

He became policy director at the new Council of Australian Life Insurers shortly after, notably leading work on the association’s Life Insurance Code, before leaving later that year.

Marshan is also the chair of the regulatory engagement group at the Financial Planning Standards Board, the global Certified Financial Planner oversight operation.

Glenn Calder has been chief executive and a director of Viridian for the past 10 years, where he oversaw the group’s expansion post-Hayne royal commission including the integration of former Westpac advisers.

Jade Khao was re-elected to e board, having joined in November 2022. Khao spent six years on the FAAA Sydney Chapter including four years as chapter chair.

She is an ambassador for Zen Tea Lounge Foundation, which supports domestic violence victims, and she regularly attends local universities and TAFEs on behalf of the FAAA.

FAAA chair David Sharpe said the new board members have been electedat a crucial time in the evolution of the financial advice profession.

“Each board member brings important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FAAA board, and will play an important role in guiding our strategic direction as we navigate a challenging regulatory landscape,” Sharpe said.

Marshan and Calder will replace Angela Martin, who retired in September 2025; and William John, whose term as a director has expired.

“Angela has worked tirelessly on the board and as the chair of the policy and regulations committee to bring about the best outcomes for members,” Sharpe said.

“For her three-year term she has been absolutely dedicated to the cause, and even before she was a director was a great contributor. Her work has ensured the highest quality of governance to the board and the organisation.

“During Will’s six years on the board he has been a passionate advocate for members with an unwavering commitment to ensuring the FAAA is always doing the right thing. Will has supported many committees for education, policy and standards during his term, and has volunteered extra time to special projects.”