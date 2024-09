Super fund REST has appointed Inese Kingsmill to its board of directors, replacing Sally Evans who retired in July 2024.

Kingsmill was nominated by employer Wesfarmers. She has been a successful business leader for more than 25 years, also holding the chair position at Sonder and Hipages Group.

She also serves as a non-executive director on the boards of NobleOak and Bigtincan and is a past chair of the Australian Association of National Advertisers.