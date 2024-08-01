REST and Barings have officially begun the development of logistics and industrial estate at Kemps Creek in Sydney south-west, after the two jointly acquired the site in April.

Access Logistics Park, located within the Greater Mamre Road Precinct and the Western Sydney Employment Area, will be developed into a sustainable logistics and industrial estate comprising six buildings, across a gross lettable area of 90,000sqm.

The total on-completion value of the asset is anticipated to be $400 million.

Construction of the first warehouse is expected to commence in December 2024, with a completion date set for 2025.