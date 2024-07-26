Industry fund NGS Super has made a series of promotions in the investment team.

Michael Mi has been appointed the newly created role of deputy chief investment officer, and Skye King has been given the expanded role of head of investment governance and responsible investment, while Wendy Fang has been promoted to senior ESG research consultant.

Mi was previously the head of portfolio construction and quantitative research. In his new role, he will continue to lead these teams and assume leadership of the liquid alternatives function.

The ESG and investment governance teams will be combined under a single leadership structure led by King.