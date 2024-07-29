Housing Australia, the government agency that administers the Housing Australia Future Fund Facility (HAFFF) and National Housing Accord Facility (NHAF), has named the successor to the outgoing chief executive, Nathan Dal Bon.

Scott Langford, currently the group CEO of St George Community Housing, will become CEO of Housing Australia with an official commencement date to be announced.

Langford’s previous roles include general manager of Housing and Urban Development for Junction Australia and executive director of Habitat for Humanity Australia, where he led programs to support homeownership for lower-income households.