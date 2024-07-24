Antipodes Partners has finalised an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Maple-Brown Abbott.

The MBA global listed infrastructure, Australian value equities and Australian small companies investment teams will continue to operate under the MBA brand alongside Antipodes’ global equities investment team.

The acquisition will see the expanded Antipodes Group oversee a combined $18.6 billion in assets, approximately 30 per cent of which is sourced from offshore clients.

Prior to its acquisition by Antipodes, MBA managed $9.1 billion on behalf of a diverse range of global and Australian institutional, wholesale, family office, and retail clients.

MBA’s global listed infrastructure investment group will be managed as a separate entity and led by Andrew Maple-Brown, Stephen Kempler and Justin Lannen.

There will be no changes to Antipodes’ existing global equities investment team led by chief investment officer Jacob Mitchell.

There are no changes to the MBA Australian value equities team which will continue to be led by Garth Rossler and Dougal Maple-Brown.

There are no changes to the MBA Australian small companies team which will continue to be led by Phillip Hudak and Matt Griffin.

Other MBA personnel will remain the same and will report to Antipodes’ managing director and CEO Andrew Findlay.