Retail workers industry fund REST has urged the Australian Government to remove a rule that prevents most workers under-18 years old from earning any superannuation after research showed that the majority of Australians supported the change.

Currently, workers under the age of 18 are only eligible for compulsory Superannuation Guarantee payments from their employer if they work more than 30 hours per week, despite voluntary payment from some employers.

Research conducted for REST by CRNRSTONE, has found that 82 per cent of 1000 respondents think the law should be changed so that young workers can earn super regardless of how many hours they work.

The research also found that 66 per cent of Australians were not aware of this rule, and 77 per cent said that the rule was unfair.