Link Group has rebranded to MUFG Pension & Market Services after its acquisition by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation was successfully implemented. 

The company will delist from the ASX on Friday, 17 May 2024. MUFG Pension & Market Services will be comprised of MUFG Corporate Markets and MUFG Retirement Solutions. 

The board of irectors for MUFG Pension & Market Services will comprise: 

  • Hideto Shimada, chair (managing executive officer, business head of MUFG investor services) 
  • Vivek Bhatia, CEO and managing director 
  • Atsushi Yoshinari, co-CEO and chief strategy officer  
  • Jun Kawakubo, director (general manager, investor services business division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation) 
  • Michael Carapiet, lead independent non-executive director 

Yoshinari will also take on the role of co-CEO and chief strategy officer of MUFG Pension & Market Services. 