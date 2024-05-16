Link Group has rebranded to MUFG Pension & Market Services after its acquisition by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation was successfully implemented.

The company will delist from the ASX on Friday, 17 May 2024. MUFG Pension & Market Services will be comprised of MUFG Corporate Markets and MUFG Retirement Solutions.

The board of irectors for MUFG Pension & Market Services will comprise:

Hideto Shimada, chair (managing executive officer, business head of MUFG investor services)

Vivek Bhatia, CEO and managing director

Atsushi Yoshinari, co-CEO and chief strategy officer

Jun Kawakubo, director (general manager, investor services business division, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corporation)

Michael Carapiet, lead independent non-executive director

Yoshinari will also take on the role of co-CEO and chief strategy officer of MUFG Pension & Market Services.