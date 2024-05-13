Iress has advised that on Saturday 11 May 2024 it detected and contained an unauthorised accessing of Iress’ user space on GitHub, a third-party code repository platform which manages software code before it goes live in production on a separate platform.

In an update to the ASX also sent out to media, Iress said it does not store client information on GitHub.

Iress restricted access to GitHub immediately upon discovery and commenced a “rapid investigation”.

The Xplan software provider said there is no evidence client data has been compromised, or that Iress’ production or client software has been compromised.

Iress has now commenced a process of strengthening access and security protocols out of an abundance of caution and does not anticipate any disruption to our business or our clients’ ability to use our software and systems.