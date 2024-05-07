Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesMay 7, 2024 | 4.13pm
The Financial Services Council has announced the formation of the Digital Advice Expert Group which will replace the Digital Advice Association launched a year ago.

The Digital Advice Expert Group’s members share the common goal of ensuring Australians get access to affordable and accessible advice and will contribute their unique expertise to the FSC’s policy development to support the passage of financial advice reform through parliament.

The group includes Ignition Advice, Intelligence Ink and moneyGPS.