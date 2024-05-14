Nearly 6000 wills, along with related estate planning documents currently held by ANZ Group, will be transferred to Equity Trustees for management and safekeeping.

In an update from Equity Trustees, it said this follows a decision by ANZ to cease its estate planning service from the end of June 2024 and comes 10 years after Equity Trustees acquired the ANZ Trustees business.

The addition of the ANZ will bank expands Equity Trustees’ existing will bank to be one of the largest in the country after it recently acquired Australian Executor Trustees in December 2022.

The will bank now holds the wills of more than 200,000 Australians.