Aware Super has taken home ‘super fund of the year’ and ‘pension fund of the year’ titles at the Chant West Awards 2024.

Hosted by the chair of the Conexus Institute* advisory board, Jeremy Cooper, the awards also saw Aware securing ‘best fund: investments’ and ‘best fund: insurance’.

Cbus won three categories: ‘specialist fund of the year’, ‘best fund: member services’ and ‘best fund: responsible investments’.

*Conexus Institute is a not-for-profit think-tank philanthropically funded by Conexus Financial, the publisher of Investment Magazine and Professional Planner.