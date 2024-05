Aware Super has appointed Winnie Huen to the newly created role of general manager strategy and transformation.

She will report directly to the fund’s chief operating officer, Sally Collins, and help finalise the structure of the COO leadership team as part of Aware Super’s fund-wide redesign of its operating model.

Huen joins the fund from Deloitte following five years as a partner of the data, analytics and solutions practice.

She begins on 1 July 2024.