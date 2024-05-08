AMP has launched a debt strategy, which can be accessed by members invested in the MySuper or Future Directions options range.

The ‘Alternative Debt Fund’ will be a part of the diversified credit sector and AMP will commit $300 million initially into the fund with the assets managed through two external managers.

It will provide exposure to credit risk transfer and flexible credit solutions (including opportunities across special situations, distressed credit, short-term and long-term opportunistic lending).